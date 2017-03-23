Contact Us
Make My Homepage
@darrenrovell via Twitter

Lobster Poutine Stak

The latest wild food concoction from Fenway Park? A layer of french fries with lobster meat piled on top and covered in bisque, cheese curds and chives.

JLaZZ447 via YouTube

Amazing Ice Castle Videos

Have you been to the Ice Castles in Lincoln, New Hampshire? Check out these extraordinary videos!

Getty Images

RIP Chuck Barris

Chuck Barris died at his New York home, according to his publicist.

@TheHerd via Twitter

The Culprit in the Act

This is the best video and account of the caper that I have come across. Great breakdown.

Welcome back to Shark VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to Shark VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://shark1053.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to Shark VIP Club

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for Shark VIP Club

Register Now

Sign up for Shark VIP Club quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive Shark VIP Club contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark