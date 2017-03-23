Sign up to get exclusive access to VIP events, contests, coupons, giveaways, presales and much more!

As you know, Patriots fans are anxiously awaiting any news regarding restricted free agent and Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler's future with the team. Well, check out this post on Instagram , it's a head scratcher, but let's see if we can break it down!

According to WalletHub, ONE very well known region in this state is on the list!

The Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots will be honored at the White House on April 19th.

Is this the plot for a new movie? No, it's just another day in Maine.

The band issued a statement following the news that Sib Hashian, the drummer on their first two albums, died.

Sadly, this turkey in Londonderry didn't make it, but it caused quite a commotion in the process.

Reading 'wet snow possible' all morning long gave me the need to research when Lago's Ice Cream in Rye will be open for the season. My discovery had me 'screaming' for ice cream!

The same tree was hit twice within a week by snowmobilers, but still stands tall.

This is the best video and account of the caper that I have come across. Great breakdown.

Have you been to the Ice Castles in Lincoln, New Hampshire? Check out these extraordinary videos!

The latest wild food concoction from Fenway Park? A layer of french fries with lobster meat piled on top and covered in bisque, cheese curds and chives.

Welcome back to Shark VIP Club It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites. Enter your password Forgot your password? YES, Activate My Account Now!

Welcome back to Shark VIP Club It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://shark1053.com using your original account information. YES, Activate My Account Now!

We're Almost There! Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience. Zip Continue and Activate